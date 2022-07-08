Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Taapsee Pannu Recalls How Rishi Kapoor Called Her A 'Veteran Actor'

Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently promoting her film 'Shabaash Mithu' to be released on 15 July.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 8:15 pm

Actress Taapsee Pannu remembers late actor Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. She appeared on the show to promote her film 'Shabaash Mithu'. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, this movie is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj where Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of the cricketer.


Pannu shares her experience of working with the late actor, "Rishi Kapoor ji was fun to be around during work. Initially when I met him the first thing he said was, 'what kind of name is this, Taapsee?'in jest".

She continues, "Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor after knowing that I have done 10 South Indian films. During the 'Mulk' shoot, we shared a great bond and had a good time working together. I used to call him a bully bag."

"I used to feel proud listening to the compliments from him. Working with him and getting compliments will always be one of my greatest achievements. I will always flaunt the compliments that I got from Rishi Ji and will remember them," the actress concludes.

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji airs on Colors TV. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

