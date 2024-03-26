Art & Entertainment

Swati Sharma's Fitness Musts: 'Adequate Protein, Homemade Food And Lots Of Water'

Actress Swati Sharma, who plays Aashi in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', shared how she maintains her health despite the hectic shooting schedule.

Sharing her views on fitness, Swati emphasised its importance in her life.

The actress said: "Fitness has been a priority for me for a long time. As an actor, maintaining my physique is crucial not just for appearance but also for endurance during long working hours. Since I am currently shooting for 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', I have a very busy schedule. Regular workouts play a crucial role in keeping me strong and energised."

Revealing her fitness regimen, Swati shared: "My approach to fitness is simple yet effective. It involves regular workouts and consuming adequate protein. Maintaining a balanced diet, consisting mainly of homemade food, complements my workout routine."

"Hydration is also key, so I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep my energy levels up," she added.

The storyline of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ has reached a pivotal point where Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawat) finally confesses his love to Aashi, leaving her at a crossroads.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang at 9 p.m.

