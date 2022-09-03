Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Swara Bhasker's 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' Tickets To Be Priced At Rs 75 On National Cinema Day

To celebrate the National Cinema Day on September 16, Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' tickets will cost just Rs. 75 across the country as the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) offers a special price to celebrate cinema.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar IANS

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 2:54 pm

The MAI also said that 75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Producer Vinod Bachchan delighted on MAI announcing National Cinema Day on September 16: "I think this is wonderful news for cinema lovers all across the Country. MAIs decision to celebrate national cinema day by offering tickets at Rs. 75 to consumers might bring audiences together to enjoy a day in the theatre."

"I am delighted that our film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' releasing on September 16 can be enjoyed by the audience on the National Cinema Day."

'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra is a story of four female friends reunited for an unexpected adventure in Goa, explore their individual identities through dangerous yet quirky set of events which help them to return to their respective roles of housewives with revived spirits.

