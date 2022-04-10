Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunny Leone Recalls Having No Money For Her Wedding To Daniel Weber

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated her 11 year anniversary with her husband Daniel Weber on April 9. She shared a post on Instagram recalling how the couple was in a financial dip during that time.

Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone Instagram/ @dirrty99

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 12:17 pm

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband and actor Daniel Weber completed 11 years of marriage on April 9. Leone took to her Instagram to share a picture from their wedding. She recalled that they had no money and had to pay for the reception with the money they received as gifts. She also talked about the things that went wrong during the ceremony including the flower arrangement, cake and drunk people, according to the Hindustan Times.  

The picture shows Leone in a red lehenga and jewellery on her wedding day. Weber wore a cream and maroon coloured traditional wear as the duo sat in a Gurdwaras with folded hands. 

Leone wrote captioning the picture, "11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches, and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake…(sic).”

She continued, "A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was ‘our way' just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby! (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The fans also took to the comments section to wish the couple on their anniversary. One of the fans wrote, "You both know what, you both are the most beautiful person with beautiful heart." "Enjoy every moment," said an Instagram user. "Congrats Sunny. Have a wonderful life ahead.. we love you and your work," commented another fan.

The couple has three children, daughter Nisha (adopted in 2017) and twin boys Noah and Asher (via surrogacy in 2018). Leone while speaking to Bollywood Bubble said, “I did not have my children. But, I really really wanted children and so did my husband. So we were going through the process of surrogacy. And then this process of surrogacy, that takes a long time.”

She also mentioned that, "It took about a year and a half, from start to finish. And, during that time, before we decided, that surrogacy wasn’t going as planned, so we had six eggs, four girls and two boys. So, the girls, we did IVF (In vitro fertilisation) and they didn’t turn into a baby. So that’s really heartbreaking. So it feels like a failure. And you feel so low and so upset about it.”

Leone’s last appearance was in the series ‘Anamika’ released on MX Player on March 10. 

