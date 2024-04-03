Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is back as the host in the new season of the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’. She is hosting the dating reality television show with her 'One Night Stand' co-star Tanuj Virwani. 21 singles have taken part in the show. The new season premiered on March 30 on MTV and Jio Cinema.
Ahead of the release of 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please', we had a freewheeling conversation with Sunny where she spoke about the show, her views on modern dating, opened up about her future projects and more.
Excerpts from the interview:
What's new can we expect from 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please'? What do you have to say about the current dating scenerio, romance, and love?
I think this year is going to be the most emotional and challenging season to date. I think that no matter what labels people put on romance and love and dating, the basics always stay the same and this generation of young people are figuring out how to battle all of the outside elements, but love is love.
You and Daniel have been together through thick and thin and both have been pillars of strength to each other. How did you both maintain that in today's age? What's the secret?
I think that it just comes down to being honest and understanding that change is inevitable in every relationship and being able to adjust with each scenario that comes up. And I don't think that there's necessarily a secret, but you have to respect each other and we have to also understand that people's perceptions change, their goals change, everything changes with time and we have to accept people the way that they are.
How to you look back at your journey in retrospect?
It's been absolutely amazing. I mean, even if you just take Splitsvilla this year, from the time I started until this year, this is my ninth year with Splitsvilla, everything changes and I love my journey. I think it's one of the most amazing things and I would never change anything.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
I am shooting a few films as we speak and I'm very excited about them. I am doing a Hindi and a South film, and then have another Hindi film signed. So there's lots on the plate and all are coming soon.