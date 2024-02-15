With ‘Dance Deewane’, Suniel marks his first screen collaboration with Madhuri Dixit. Talking about working with her for the first time, the actor said, "She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knows that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me,” adding, “The team has taught me how everything works and they are all very good. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I'll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill. I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her smile.”