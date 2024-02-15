Suniel Shetty’s children Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty are also actors, following their father’s footsteps to enter showbiz. Recently, during a recent episode of Dance Deewane, Suniel Shetty shared how it concerned him as a parent when his kids opened up about their dream of becoming actors, it concerned him as a parent.
During the show, judges Suniel and Madhuri Dixit spoke to a contestant named Siddharth Dorjee, who revealed how his parents don’t support his dream of becoming a professional dancer. He also shared how he has been managing everything on his own.
Hearing this, Madhuri was appalled and wondered why parents don’t allow their children to enter creative fields. Adding to it, Suniel shared his personal experience, and said, “Even my children, when Athiya and Ahan, when they said that they want to choose this profession (acting), as a parent I was…not that I was against it but I was scared that if they would be able to handle the failure or not. Success can be handled.”
He added, “When the promos are released, we get delighted, and that happiness lasts until Friday. After Friday’s first show, the truth is revealed, and you learn what reality checks are.” While Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film ‘Hero’, Ahan kicked off his journey in showbiz with the 2021 movie ‘Tadap’.
With ‘Dance Deewane’, Suniel marks his first screen collaboration with Madhuri Dixit. Talking about working with her for the first time, the actor said, "She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knows that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me,” adding, “The team has taught me how everything works and they are all very good. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I'll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill. I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her smile.”
'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.