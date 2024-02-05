Madhuri Dixit: Don't Know Why Suniel Shetty And I Never Worked Together Before

Talking about the same, Madhuri said: "Suniel is mind-blowing on the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don't know why we never worked together before. While we haven't shared the screen in films, this opportunity emerged, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it."

"Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he talks is amazing. When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely," shared the 'Saajan' fame actor.