Suniel Shetty: Working With Madhuri Dixit Is A Learning Experience

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is a co-judge with Madhuri Dixit Nene in 'Dance Deewane', has opened up on his equation with the latter, and said working with her is a learning experience for him.

Suniel, who has collaborated with Madhuri for the first time, said: "She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knew that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me."