Sunghoon Of ENHYPEN Had Surgery For Rhinitis

BELIFT LAB announced the health status of Korean boy band ENHYPEN member Sunghoon on the fan community platform Weverse on February 2. He had undergone rhinitis surgery after experiencing discomfort during his daily activities and while singing. Following this, the artiste is said to be resting and will miss his appearance as host on KBS2's 'Music Bank.' Jungwon, the leader of ENHYPEN, will take his place on the show for the week.

Sunghoon is said to have felt the discomfort on January 29, which is also the start of the Seol holidays. Following the treatment, he will rest and recuperate, as advised by his doctors. The next episode of 'Music Bank' is scheduled for February 4, but resident MC Sunghoon and IVE's Wonyoung will be absent, and Jungwon will serve as a special emcee in his place.

The following is a statement from BELIFT LAB:

“Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to inform you that ENHYPEN member SUNGHOON will not be able to make his appearance as the host on Music Bank that will air later this week.

SUNGHOON experienced discomfort in carrying out daily activities and singing from his rhinitis symptoms, and underwent surgery to treat his condition on Saturday, January 29 during the Seol holidays. He is currently taking a period of rest and recuperation after the surgery as recommended by his physicians.

SUNGHOON is currently recovering, however he will be unable to appear as the host on Music Bank on Frida, February 4 to completely recover from his procedure, and member JUNGWON will temporarily take his place as special host on the day.

BELIFT LAB places the artists’ health and safety as our top priority, and we will do our very best to help SUNGHOON be with you in tip top shape.

Thank you.”

ENHYPEN fans have taken to Twitter to send their best wishes for Sunghoon's quick recovery.