Stars Celebrate Easter Sunday And Spread The Cheer On Social Media

The Indian film industry is celebrating Easter.

Members of the fraternity across the film industries of India took to their social media and shared their best wishes for those who are celebrating the festival.

Actor Abhisek Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar untitled directorial, took to his X (formerly called Twitter), and wrote: “Happy Easter, everyone.”

Actor Nivin Pauly, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, shared a video wishing everyone.

He wrote, "Wishing all a Happy Easter.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, shared an E-card to wish happy Easter.

Actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, took to the Stories section on her Instagram, and wrote, “Happy Easter, everybunny! May your day be as colourful as finding that golden egg! And remember, calories don't count today, right? #HappyEaster #EasterJoy.”

