Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev Look Stunning At Their Mehendi; Sarathkumar Grooves To 'Appadi Podu'- See Pics And Video

The pre-wedding festivities of actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have kickstarted. Varalaxmi will reportedly tie the knot with gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on July 2 in Thailand. The pre-wedding celebrations started in Chennai on June 30 with a vibrant and colourful mehendi ceremony. Photos and videos of the intimate celebration are doing the rounds on social media. On Sunday, one of the guests shared glimpses of the mehendi ceremony of Varalaxmi and Nicholai. The to-be-bride donned a yellow lehenga while Nicholai was in a green kurta, beige pants and wore a stole of the same colour around his neck.
In one of the pics, Varalaxmi's father and actor-politician R Sarathkumar was also seen applying mehendi for his daughter's wedding. In another pic, Sarathkumar and his wife actress Radhikaa were seen posing together. In one pic, Varalaxmi and Nicholai posed together. There were also pics of the guests.
Have a look at the mehendi pics of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.
In a video that has gone viral, we see Sarathkumar grooving to the song popular song 'Appadi Podu'.
Varalaxmi and Nicholai invited several politicians and celebs for their wedding. On Saturday, she, along with her fiance, and parents met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to her wedding reception. The 'HanuMan' actress shared pics on her X handle from their meeting with PM Narendra Modi. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception..thank you for being so warm & welcoming.. spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule.. truly an honour sir..thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen @realradikaa (sic)."
Other celebs who are invited for Varalaxmi and Nicholai's wedding are Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prasanth Varma and Ravi Teja among others.
Earlier, while talking about Nicholai, Varalaxmi told Galatta that he makes her laugh, supports her career and always puts her first. She also called him ''extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective'' of her. ''We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,'' she added.