Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev Look Stunning At Their Mehendi; Sarathkumar Grooves To 'Appadi Podu'- See Pics And Video

Varalaxmi and Nicholai invited several politicians and celebs for their wedding. On Saturday, she, along with her fiance, and parents met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to her wedding reception. The 'HanuMan' actress shared pics on her X handle from their meeting with PM Narendra Modi. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception..thank you for being so warm & welcoming.. spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule.. truly an honour sir..thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen @realradikaa (sic)."