The devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, on Thursday, shook the entire nation. A London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It smashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Meghaninagar area.
Like others, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is also shaken by the terrific accident, that took lives of over 260 people and left several injured.
After the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Unni Mukundan spoke to Manorama Online and recalled growing up near the site where the incident happened. The actor said he spent the majority of his life in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, before shifting to Thrissur for studies and Kerala to work in films.
Mukundan said that from childhood, he spent 24 years of his life in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, a few kilometres away from the site where the the Air India flight crashed.
"I have come to know the plane crash took place in Meghaninagar, ten kilometres away from Maninagar in Ahmedabad. Maninagar is where I lived for 24 years. Like Kerala, Gujarat is my favourite state. I spent my childhood and adolescence there. This news is causing immense grief in my heart. My school friends and I are in shock," said the Marco actor.
He also expressed grief over the plane crash on social media. "Heartbroken by the news of the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crash. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones. I can only imagine their grief, and I pray they find strength in their darkest of times. May every soul lost find their peace, and may those left behind feel the warmth of support and love around them," Mukundan wrote on Facebook.