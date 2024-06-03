Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'

The announcement video starts with Suriya’s character facing back as he sits on a ledge and looks at the sea. There are a couple of suitcases besides him. He then turns and as the camera zooms in, he gives a cynical smile looking at the camera. On a closer look, he gives an intense look. He is seen in a retro look wearing a colourful striped shirt and a pair of trousers. Suriya is seen sporting a fu-manchu-style moustache and mullet.
Sharing the video on his social media handles, Suriya wrote, ''Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress…” Karthik Subbaraj in his post revealed that it was the first shot of his film.
Prior to the video, on Saturday, Karthik announced the rest of the cast of 'Suriya 44' on his social media handles. He shared their posters. Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in the film. 'Suriya 44' will also star Jayaram, Karuna Karan and Joju George in key roles. Santosh Narayanan will give the music and Shreyaas Krishna will do the cinematography.
Recently, Karthik shared a video of how his team was getting ready for the shoot in Port Blair, Andaman.
The first poster of the film was unveiled in March. It showed a burning vintage car in the background and there is a tree that had a heart carved on it and an arrow piercing through it. ''My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @actorsuriya sir 💥💥🤗So Pumped up for this #Suriya44,'' wrote Subbaraj.
Apart from 'Suriya 44', Suriya will also be seen in 'Kanguva'. He will be seen in a double role. The actor is also said to play a cameo in Sudha Kongara’s 'Sarfira' that has Akshay Kumar in the lead.