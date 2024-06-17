Despite parting ways in 2012, Pawan Kalyan’s first wife – Renu Desai – continues to be trolled and questioned about her divorce with the actor. While Desai and Kalyan have moved on, netizens often take to her social media to ask her questions about her divorce. Recently, she was questioned about her separation from Kalyan on her Instagram. She broke her silence to reply to the troll and also ended up making a shocking revelation.
As reported by M9 News, a troll commented on one of Renu Desai’s Instagram posts. The troll accused her of not staying with Pawan Kalyan and mentioned that she should have been patient and not divorced him. The troll commented, “You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone like a god. Perhaps now you realize his worth. But I’m glad the kids are with Pawan Kalyan.”
While Desai does not respond to comments on her past marriage with Kalyan, she decided to not let this comment slide. She made a shocking confession and revealed that it was Kalyan who had left her. She replied, “If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please refrain from such comments; they only torment me.”
Kalyan and Desai had parted ways in 2012. In an interview dating back to 2018, she had accused Kalyan of cheating. She said, “I get hate messages from many female fans of Pawan Garu. I want to ask them only one question. How would you feel if Pawan was your husband and after 11 years of marriage, he becomes a father to another daughter without telling you? During our divorce, I requested Kalyan Garu to issue a public statement to clarify it, but he didn't oblige my request.”
The couple has two children together – Akira and Aadhya. Kalyan is now married to Anna Lezhneva and is the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.