South Cinema

Nag Ashwin Shares Picture With 'Kalki 2898 AD' Producers Amid Success, Pens An Emotional Note On His Journey

Amidst the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD', Nag Ashwin shared a picture with the producers of the film. He reflected on his decade long journey in the industry.

Instagram
Nag Ashwin with producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Director Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has been receiving great response from the audience and the critics. The movie has earned over Rs 300 crores at the domestic box office ever since its release last Thursday. Amidst this success, Ashwin took to his Instagram to share a picture with the producers of the film. He reflected on his success and his journey.

Taking to his Instagram, Nag Ashwin shared a picture with producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The director was seen raising a toast with the producers. Sharing the picture, he reflected on how the trio has grown since their debut film – ‘Yevade’ – which was released 10 years ago. He wrote, “Around 10 years ago, the three of us began our debut feature film "Yevade" together... Vyjayanti was at a low and this film was a risky one...I remember a day of shoot with 20 extras, and it rained...we couldn't finish and meant we had to come back and set up again.”

Take a look at the picture shared by Ashwin here.

The director continued “10 years later...every movie we have made together, is not just successful at the box office, but a small milestone in film history, in its own way...I feel proud and blessed to stand between these two.” The post has fetched over 75K likes and fans congratulated the director on how far he has come along.

Reacting to the post, one fan said, “An amazing journey so far. And many more to come.” A second fan mentioned, “You're an Achiever Sir.” A third fan commented, “Wow, what a journey! From the rainy days of ‘Yevade’ to the blockbuster milestones, you three have come a long way! Nag Ashwin, your humility and gratitude are inspiring. Kalki, your talent and dedication are unparalleled. And Vyjayanti, your vision and perseverance are a testament to your strength. Together, you've created magic on screen. Here's to many more years of pushing boundaries and making cinematic history.”

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shows the dystopian world in the year 2898 AD which is 6000 years after the Mahabharata.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  2. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  4. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  5. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign