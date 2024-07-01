‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark Worldwide In Its Opening Weekend

'Kalki 2898 AD' released in theatres worldwide on June 27 amidst huge fanfare. The sci-fi thriller lead by Prabhas had a mammoth opening of Rs 95.3 crore nett in India all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk. On day 2, it saw a huge decline by earning Rs 57.6 crore. On its first Saturday, on day 3, 'Kalki' collected Rs 64.5 and on its first Sunday, it saw tremendous growth at the box office. The Nag Ashwin directorial raked in Rs 85 crore nett in India in all languages. So, the total box office collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD' now stands at Rs 302.4 crore in four days.
The same report also stated that 'Kalki 2898 AD' had an overall 84.24% Telugu occupancy (in 2D) on Sunday, and 80.02% (in 3D).
Talking about the worldwide box office collections, it has crosses Rs 500 crore mark in four days. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that 'Kalki' box office worldwide collection was around Rs 550 crore gross by the end of its opening weekend. He wrote on X, “At the end of 4-day weekend, #Kalki2898AD has grossed around ₹ 550 Crs at the WW Box office.. 🔥.”
The film also scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to make $11 million (approximately Rs 90.2 crore) in its first weekend in North America. The makers announced it stating, “For the first time, a film hits $11 MILLION in its first weekend in North America 💥💥 #Kalki2898AD ~ North America ~ $11M & Counting.”
'Kalki 2898 AD' is a blend of the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata' and science fiction. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. There are special cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli and Mrunal Thakur among others.