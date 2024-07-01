‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark Worldwide In Its Opening Weekend

'Kalki 2898 AD' released in theatres worldwide on June 27 amidst huge fanfare. The sci-fi thriller lead by Prabhas had a mammoth opening of Rs 95.3 crore nett in India all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk. On day 2, it saw a huge decline by earning Rs 57.6 crore. On its first Saturday, on day 3, 'Kalki' collected Rs 64.5 and on its first Sunday, it saw tremendous growth at the box office. The Nag Ashwin directorial raked in Rs 85 crore nett in India in all languages. So, the total box office collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD' now stands at Rs 302.4 crore in four days.