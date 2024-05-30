Reacting to the rape allegations, Omar Lulu said, as quoted by Manorama Online, “I was friends with this girl who accompanied me on many journeys. I even used to take her to film shoots at her request. However, there was a rift in our friendship in recent times and we have not been in touch for the last 6 months. Now, just when I commenced my new movie, she has come forward with such a complaint. The reason behind it could be anger at not being given a chance in the film. Or maybe, it is part of a blackmail attempt to extort money''.