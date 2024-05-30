South Cinema

Malayalam Director Omar Lulu Granted Interim Bail In An Alleged Rape Case; Reacts To The Accusations

Omar Lulu has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court today. He has also responded to all the allegations against him.

Omar Lulu
Malayalam director Omar Lulu, who became popular with his blockbuster film 'Oru Adaar Love', was accused of sexual misconduct by a young actress. As per reports, he was booked by the Kerala police based on the charges of allegedly raping the actress. The latest report states that Omar has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court today. He has also responded to all the allegations against him.

As per reports, a bench headed by Justice A Badharudeen granted anticipatory bail. The detailed hearing will be on June 6.

Reacting to the rape allegations, Omar Lulu said, as quoted by Manorama Online, “I was friends with this girl who accompanied me on many journeys. I even used to take her to film shoots at her request. However, there was a rift in our friendship in recent times and we have not been in touch for the last 6 months. Now, just when I commenced my new movie, she has come forward with such a complaint. The reason behind it could be anger at not being given a chance in the film. Or maybe, it is part of a blackmail attempt to extort money''.

Reportedly, as per the complaint lodged by the young and aspiring actress, Omar raped her by taking her to different places between January and April. She even claimed that he promised her one of his films. The director has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape) as per reports.

After the Kochi City police commissioner received her complaint, an FIR was lodged and the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police.

Omar gained popularity with his 2019 film 'Oru Adaar Love' featuring actor Priya Prakash Varrier.

