South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer 2 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Protects Deepika Padukone From The Impending War

The second trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been released. This Nag Ashwin directorial will release in cinemas on June 27.

YouTube
Deepika Padukone in the new trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When the first trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released earlier this year, fans of this much-awaited pan-Indian film were excited to see Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a never-seen avatar. This Nag Ashwin directorial is nearing its release date. Ahead of its release, the makers have shared the second trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and have upped the ante.

The 2:22 minute-long trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opens with a shot of Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama. The trailer, then, introduces the audience to Sumanti played by Deepika Padukone who is pregnant with Kalki. Ashwatthama strives to protect her from Bhairava (played by Prabhas). The video moves to the futuristic action sequences where Bhairava and Ashwatthama battle it out against each other. The audience is introduced to newer characters in this trailer. Ashwatthama almost defeats Bhairava but he comes back with better gear because he has never lost in a war as of now.

Take a look at the second trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ right here.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one fan said, “Kamal Haasan looking like the deadliest villain. Giving me chills.” A second fan commented, “Mahabharat references in this trailer are just wow. Uttara, Brahmastra, Aswathama's battle, Kurukshetra!!  A dead elephant in that shot referring to the end of Dronacharya and Aswathama elephant is just epic. Hats off to the Director’s clear vision.” A third fan wrote, “Amitabh as Ashwathama is superb. Also, strength is equally portrayed well in the trailer.”

The second trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ definitely raises the stakes among the audience who have been waiting with bated breath for this magnum opus. The production level is excellent, and it is surely going to be a treat to watch the film in cinemas. Deepika Padukone leaves you with intrigue, yet again, because not much is revealed about her character. The sequences between Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas stand out because of the VFX and the smooth choreography. Amidst this, the background music will give you the chills.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to be released in cinemas on June 27. The movie has been directed by Nag Ashwin.  

Snapshots from trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ - Youtube
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: It’s Prabhas’ Bhairava Versus Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama In A Dystopian World

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

