The second trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ definitely raises the stakes among the audience who have been waiting with bated breath for this magnum opus. The production level is excellent, and it is surely going to be a treat to watch the film in cinemas. Deepika Padukone leaves you with intrigue, yet again, because not much is revealed about her character. The sequences between Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas stand out because of the VFX and the smooth choreography. Amidst this, the background music will give you the chills.