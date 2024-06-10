Art & Entertainment

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: It’s Prabhas’ Bhairava Versus Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama In A Dystopian World

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Youtube
Snapshots from trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Photo: Youtube
info_icon

After unveiling several posters, teasers and much-talked about delays, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ finally released the film’s trailer on Monday. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film seems to be inspired by Hindu scriptures and is in the year 2898 AD. It features Prabhas as Bhairava, an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, while Amitabh Bachchan plays immortal Ashwatthama. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Going by the film’s trailer, the makers take us into the world of Bhairava, and children talking about Kashi, the first city in the new world. It then showcases how there’s a return of power that has existed for 6,000 years. Bhairava, who has “never lost a fight to date”, gears up for a battle with Ashwatthama, but the trailer, that ends up a glimpse of Kamal Haasan’s demonic look, has left everyone wondering what would happen next as he says, “Fret not, a new era is arriving.” Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, during an interview, director Nag Ashwin had talked about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and told Deadline that the film “does not involve any characters actively worshipped by large numbers of Hindus”. He had said, “Of course, if you tell it in the Indian context there will be a bit of devotion and emotion, but I feel any story can be dealt with subjectively without bringing a religious connotation.”

In fact, the film is one of India’s most expensive films and is made on an estimated budget of $75 million. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 9, but was later pushed to June 27.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  2. Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  3. Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka In Delhi
  4. J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi
  5. Leopard Spotted During Swearing-In Event? Delhi Police Clears Air On ‘Mystery Animal’ At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment News
  1. Country Now Live: Madeline Merlo, Caylee Hammack, Grace Leer Charm Audiences With Some Spectacular Performances – View Pics
  2. 'Kalyug' Actress Ssmilly Suri Reveals Pooja Bhatt Asked Mahesh Bhatt To Not Offer Her Films: I Don’t Blame Him
  3. Celesti Bairagey’s Diverse Looks And Unmatched Charm
  4. 'Tokyo Vice' Won't Return For Another Season At HBO Max
  5. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: It’s Prabhas’ Bhairava Versus Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama In A Dystopian World
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: SA Crawl To 113 In New York
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic Out Of Germany Training Camp With Illness
  4. IOA, WFI To Provide Extensive Support To Olympic-Bound Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat's Request Accepted
  5. Week In Review, June 3-9: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Win French Open; IND Beat PAK In T20 WC
World News
  1. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  2. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  3. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  4. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  5. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time