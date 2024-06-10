‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: It’s Prabhas’ Bhairava Versus Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama In A Dystopian World

After unveiling several posters, teasers and much-talked about delays, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ finally released the film’s trailer on Monday. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film seems to be inspired by Hindu scriptures and is in the year 2898 AD. It features Prabhas as Bhairava, an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, while Amitabh Bachchan plays immortal Ashwatthama. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.
Going by the film’s trailer, the makers take us into the world of Bhairava, and children talking about Kashi, the first city in the new world. It then showcases how there’s a return of power that has existed for 6,000 years. Bhairava, who has “never lost a fight to date”, gears up for a battle with Ashwatthama, but the trailer, that ends up a glimpse of Kamal Haasan’s demonic look, has left everyone wondering what would happen next as he says, “Fret not, a new era is arriving.” Watch the trailer here:
Meanwhile, during an interview, director Nag Ashwin had talked about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and told Deadline that the film “does not involve any characters actively worshipped by large numbers of Hindus”. He had said, “Of course, if you tell it in the Indian context there will be a bit of devotion and emotion, but I feel any story can be dealt with subjectively without bringing a religious connotation.”
In fact, the film is one of India’s most expensive films and is made on an estimated budget of $75 million. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 9, but was later pushed to June 27.