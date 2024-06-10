‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: It’s Prabhas’ Bhairava Versus Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama In A Dystopian World

Going by the film’s trailer, the makers take us into the world of Bhairava, and children talking about Kashi, the first city in the new world. It then showcases how there’s a return of power that has existed for 6,000 years. Bhairava, who has “never lost a fight to date”, gears up for a battle with Ashwatthama, but the trailer, that ends up a glimpse of Kamal Haasan’s demonic look, has left everyone wondering what would happen next as he says, “Fret not, a new era is arriving.” Watch the trailer here: