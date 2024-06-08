Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday unveiled his intense Ashwatthama look from the upcoming science fiction action film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Taking to social media, Big B shared his character poster from the film, wherein we can see him with white long hair and a beard look. He has wrapped around a brown cloth on his upper half and is wearing matching loose pyjamas. His hands are covered with bandages. On one hand, Big B is holding a long stick, while on the other hand, he is holding an astra. There is a white gem on his forehead, and the actor looks battle-ready with a massive tank in the backdrop, and some men lying on the ground.

Amitabh captioned the post as: "T5034 (i)-Waiting yes for this great honour of being in the company of GREATS!! His wait is ending... 3 days to go for #Kalki2898 AD trailer, out on June 10th". His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media and shared Big B's poster. In the caption, he dropped a fire emoji.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin, and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, alongside Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film is set to release on June 27.

