South Cinema

Prabhas Announces 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster

'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Prabhas in the lead, is all set to hit the screens on June 27. Here's when the trailer is releasing.

Kalki 2898 AD poster ft. Prabhas
'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer release date annoucement Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the sci-fi thriller has been creating all the right buzz since its inception. The much-awaited 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer is all set to release next week. Prabhas, on Wednesday, took to social media to announce the release date of the trailer. Read on to know the date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared a new poster of his upcoming film and also announced the trailer release date of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. On the poster it was written: ''Everything Is About To Change''. Prabhas wrote in the caption, ''Unveiling the future. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th! (sic)''.

Have a look at 'Kalki 2898 AD' new poster here.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' which was earlier titled as 'Project K' also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan among others.

Reportedly, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. In an interview with Deadline, Prabhas opened up about the budget of the film. The 'Baahubali' star revealed that the budget is being used to create a film for the international audiences. “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country,'' said Prabhas.

From the teaser, we have got an idea that 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been made on a huge budget. It seems to provide a visual treat to the audience with its high-end VFX works and graphics.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, while talking about the film, Prabhas said, ''It’s been a great journey for three years and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen."

'Kalki 2898 AD' is inspired by Hindu mythology. It will release in theatres on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

