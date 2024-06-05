Prabhas Announces 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster

'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the sci-fi thriller has been creating all the right buzz since its inception. The much-awaited 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer is all set to release next week. Prabhas, on Wednesday, took to social media to announce the release date of the trailer. Read on to know the date.