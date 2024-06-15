Gujarati Cinema Is Still In A Nascent Stage, Says ‘Jhamkudi’ Actor Viraj Ghelani

Today, content creators are becoming a part of cinema introducing fresh ideas and stories. Since he is a content creator and is aware of the trends and the analytics, how does the road ahead look for the creator community in his opinion? He told IANS: “The transition from content creation to cinema is a fascinating evolution. As a content creator, I've had the privilege to understand and respond to audience preferences in real-time, which is a huge advantage. For the creator community, the road ahead is incredibly promising.” Viraj said that the beauty of digital media is that it allows us to experiment with different formats, styles, and narratives, all while getting instant feedback from our viewers. He continued: “We're in a unique position where we can bring fresh perspectives and innovative storytelling to the film industry. Our deep connection with our audience helps us craft stories that resonate on a personal level, and that’s powerful.” “I believe the future will see even more creators stepping into cinema, breaking traditional moulds, and introducing diverse, authentic voices. It’s an exciting time where boundaries between different forms of media are blurring, leading to more creative and impactful storytelling. Personally, I'm thrilled to be part of this movement and can't wait to see how we continue to shape the cinematic landscape,” he added. ‘Jhamkudi’ is inspired by folklore. India is incredibly diverse, with a rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and religions, and epic like the Mahabharata and Ramayana.