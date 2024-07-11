In a conversation with his fans at a recent meet-and-greet event in Malaysia, AR Rahman recalled how he met Michael Jackson in 2009. The music composer was in the USA when he met someone from Jackson’s team. He wanted to meet Jackson and he sent out an e-mail. Unfortunately, he did not hear from him for a week. After this, Rahman was nominated for the Oscars for ‘Jai Ho’ and that’s when he heard back from the team.