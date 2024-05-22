In his three-decade-long career in the music and film industry, music composer AR Rahman has won innumerable awards. When he was recently asked about keeping all his awards, Rahman candidly shared how his mother kept all his international awards like Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA, Golden Globe wrapped in a towel. It was so because she thought that these were all really made on Gold.
For the unversed, the maestro won 2 Oscars, 2 Grammys, 1 BAFTA, 1 Golden Globe for his work over the years. Talking about it, Rahman told Film Companion that all the awards that he has won in India are actually placed in a special room in Chennai. Meanwhile, there has been a list of awards that haven’t reached him since the filmmakers have kept it as souvenirs. “Some of them haven’t come to me. I think some of the directors have kept them like a souvenir,” Rahman shared.
Talking about his international awards, Rahman candidly shared how his late mother Kareema Begum wrapped his international awards in a towel in Dubai, thinking they were made of Gold. He revealed, “I have kept the international awards in Dubai because it was wrapped in a towel… my mom wrapped it in a towel. She thought it was gold. So after she passed away, I went to her room, took them out and I gave them to the Dubai Firdaus studio. It’s in the Firdaus studio in a nice showcase.”
AR Rahman bagged most of his international trophies for his composed soundtrack of Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. The song “Jai Ho” certainly made Rahman a global sensation.