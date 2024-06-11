Rick Ross To Auction Rare Sneakers, Piano With Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ Art

According to 'People', the two-day auction will begin on June 25. Bidding is available online or over the phone. The Michael Jackson memorabilia includes a sealed One by Cirque du Soleil light-up glove, a sealed 'Bad' 25th anniversary vinyl, and a ‘Thriller’ album-themed 1866 William Knabe & Co. grand piano. Fashion items and menswear offerings are from designers such as Gucci, Stefano Ricci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace -- some of which Ross wore in television appearances and music videos.