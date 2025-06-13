Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's Kuberaa Pre-Release Event Postponed After The Tragic Incident

Following the tragic Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, the makers of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa have postponed the film's pre-release event. The decision is taken as a mark of respect for the victims and to show solidarity to the their families in this difficult time.
On Thursday, the makers released a statement that read: "The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families (sic)."
They also offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims. "Our hearts go out to all affected by the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. May you find strength in this difficult time," read another post.
Kuberaa's trailer was supposed to release at today's pre-release event. A new release date is yet to be announced.
The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. It will hit theatres on June 20, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Post the plane crash, Kuberaa’s lead actors - Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna shared heartfelt messages on social media.
"Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers and condolences go out to the families of those affected," wrote Dhanush.
Nagarjuna wrote, "Shocked beyond belief with the news of the crash in Ahmedabad, my prayers go out to families and everyone affected!!"
Rashmika is also shaken by the devastating incident. "Heard about the tragic Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad today, and it truly shook me to my core... having to take flights on an everyday basis and then this happens so close to you... and it's so scary... My heart goes out to all the passengers, and especially to their families," she wrote.
A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed near the Meghaninagar residential area shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. The horrific incident took several lives and left many injured.