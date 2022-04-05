Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Sobhita Dhulipala Wraps Season 2 Of Zoya Akhtar's 'Made In Heaven'

The first season of 'Made in Heaven' was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair. 

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 1:57 pm

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Monday said she has finished filming season two of her popular series 'Made in Heaven'.

On the Prime Video show, the actor plays Tara Khanna, a wedding planner.

Dhulipala took to Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can't wait to show you the fire that's been blazing quietly".

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has co-created the series with longtime collaborator Reema Kagti. 

The first season of 'Made in Heaven' was directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair. 

The series focuses on two wedding planners -- Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna and actor Arjun Mathur’s Karan Mehra-- navigating the big fat and often complicated Indian weddings while balancing conflicts in their own life.

[With Inputs From PTI]

