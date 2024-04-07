After working on numerous Indian films and television shows, Sobhita Dhulipala has now stepped toes in Hollywood. The ‘Made In Heaven’ actor debuted in Hollywood alongside Dev Patel in ‘Monkey Man.’ The movie and her role have become trending topics on social media. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her role and how she feels about her debut.
In a conversation with The New York Times, Sobhita Dhulipala talked about why she always chooses to play complex characters. In ‘Monkey Man’, the actor plays the role of a call girl. Talking about her character choices, she said, “Those are really beautifully complex humans. To be considered someone who can be trusted with characters like that is really an honour… If something inspires me or there’s some value I can bring to the story, I want to belong with it.”
The movie is also actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut. Dhulipala talked about how working with a debutant director comes with its own set of complexities. She talked about the dynamic she shared with him and revealed why she said yes. She recalled, “It’s a different kind of relationship altogether. There’s trust, fear, vulnerability, and you move as one pack, one team. There’s a certain purity and passion there — working with a first-time filmmaker. So, I came on board, I jumped on board.”
Directed and produced by Dev Patel, ‘Monkey Man’ revolves around a man’s quest to avenge the murder of his mother. The movie was released globally on April 5, but it is yet to be released in India as it has not been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet. Apart from Patel and Dhulipala, the movie also stars Makarand Deshpande, Zakir Hussain, Sikandar Kher, and Pitobash to name a few.