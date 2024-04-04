‘Monkey Man’: Sobhita Dhulipala Makes Her Hollywood Debut, Dev Patel Takes The Director’s Seat

Prateek Sur
Sobhita Dhulipala arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ in Los Angeles. She looks oh-so-gorgeous as she walks in for the screening.
Dev Patel arrives at the premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ in Los Angeles. He is put in his heart and soul into the film.
Makarand Deshpande arrives flaunting his quirky fashion statement at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ in Los Angeles.
Sobhita Dhulipala is making her Hollywood debut with ‘Monkey Man’.
Sharlto Copley flaunts his unique style statement when he arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ in Los Angeles.
The film is important for Sobhita Dhulipala, as its her H-Town debut, but it's also special for Dev Patel as he turns director with ‘Monkey Man’.