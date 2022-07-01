Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Simbu Action Thriller 'Pathu Thala' To Be Released On December 14

Director Obeli Krishna's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Pathu Thala', featuring actors Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, will hit screens on December 14 this year.

undefined
Silambarasan TR Instagram/ @silambarasantrofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:55 pm

Director Obeli Krishna's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Pathu Thala', featuring actors Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, will hit screens on December 14 this year.

The makers of the film took to social media to make the announcement. Studio Green, the production house producing the film, tweeted: "The power-packed Silambarasan T R and Gautham Karthik-starrer 'Pathu Thala' releasing worldwide in theatres on December 14th, 2022."

The film will also feature Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of 'Asuran' fame among others.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Simbu plays a don called AGR in the film. The story revolves around Simbu, who is a feared don and who has managed to establish a network that is an impregnable fortress.

Cinematography for the film is by Farook J Basha and music is by A. R. Rahman. The film is edited by National Award winning editor Praveen K. L.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Simbu Pathu Thala Gautham Karthik A R Rahman Tamil Cinema Upcoming Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark