Sima Taparia To Return For 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2 From August 10

Hit Indian Netflix reality series 'Indian Matchmaking' featuring matchmaker Sima Taparia will return for its second season from August 10.

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:38 pm

The reality series 'Indian Matchmaking' starring Mumbai's top matchmaker, Sima Taparia, is returning with its second season.

The eight-episode second season will premiere on August 10 on the OTT platform Netflix, reports Variety. The new season will have hour-long episodes during the course of which Taparia will work with millennials around the globe to search for their perfect match. Taparia will once again draw from her decades of experience and traditional methods, to help lucky singles find the one.

Taparia told Variety, "The love I've gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful. Matchmaking is my passion, and it's a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!"

Academy Award nominee Smriti Mundhra, creator and executive producer of the series, added, "The response to Season 1 of 'Indian Matchmaking' was overwhelming, and we're thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love."

Variety states that in March, Netflix announced that the franchise is expanding with a new series, 'Jewish Matchmaking', coming soon. The spinoff will follow singles in America and Israel who seek a Jewish matchmaker using the traditional practice of shidduch to help them find their soulmate.

Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and J.C. Begley also serve as executive producers on the series, which was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at the 2021 Emmys. 'Indian Matchmaking' is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

