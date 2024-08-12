'Shershaah' chronicles the life and role of PVC awardee Indian soldier Captain Vikram Batra, who is known for his bravery and unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of India during the Kargil War in 1999. It is a perfect tribute to the life of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film was released on August 12, 2021. Audiences loved Sidharth's portrayal of Batra in the film as he brought the war hero to life on screen.