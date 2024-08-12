Sidharth Malhotra-led 'Shershaah' turned a year older today, August 12. Sidharth penned a heartfelt note on social media, to mark the third anniversary of the inspiring war biopic.
'Shershaah' chronicles the life and role of PVC awardee Indian soldier Captain Vikram Batra, who is known for his bravery and unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of India during the Kargil War in 1999. It is a perfect tribute to the life of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film was released on August 12, 2021. Audiences loved Sidharth's portrayal of Batra in the film as he brought the war hero to life on screen.
On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share his memories related to the film's journey. He called it "one of the most rewarding experiences'' of his career.
He wrote, "Three years since Shershaah! Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, bringing to life the story of a legendary hero honored with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.'' He added, ''Meeting his incredible family made the journey unforgettable. Here’s to celebrating the legacy of a real hero and the memories we created!...'' with a red heart emoji and added #3YearsOfShershaah.
Malhotra also shared a bunch of pictures alongside the post. In the first pic, Sidharth is seen in the get up of an army uniform, followed by a pic of real-life Capt. Vikram Batra. The third pic is of the actor with the Indian Army. In the fourth snap, Sidharth can be seen with Kiara Advani and late Batra's parents.
Kiara Advani played the role of Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra's fiancee, in 'Shershaah'. From the soulful music of the film to the dialogues and Kiara and Sidharth's on-screen love story and chemistry, everything about the film will turn you emotional.