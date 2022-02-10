Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi Talks About Father's Reaction On His Upcoming Film 'Gehraiyaan'

Filmmaker Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' had a special screening on February 4 where the four leads of the movie were there.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:58 pm

A special screening of Filmmaker Shakun Batra's forthcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ was held on Friday (February 4). Actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa were among the cast members who attended the event. Chaturvedi's parents saw the film before it was released and were very impressed.

Chaturvedi revealed to the ETimes that he didn't speak to his parents on the day of the screening because he wanted the day to "just pass." They didn't even get in the same car when they got home. Even when his father came into his room to tell him how much he enjoyed the film, the actor remained silent. They did, however, talk about the movie on the phone.

Chaturvedi's father told him in detail what he thought of ‘Gehraiyaan’. “Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai. Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist. We are not promising you a ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ or ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.”

‘Gehraiyaan’ is a romantic drama about a millennial woman named Alisha who falls in love with her cousin's fiancee Zain.

Padukone said she has become more empathetic after working on ‘Gehraiyaan’ in an interview with the Indian Express. She said, “My take on relationships with people, in general, has changed or the way I look at people has changed. Of course, a large part of it happened when I fought depression, struggled with mental health back in 2014… when I realised that half the people pretend to be happy when they are not. So, the learning has not just been about a certain relationship. But people in general. How can we start looking at people with a little more understanding and empathy is what’s my take away from this film.”

