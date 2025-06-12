Art & Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi Can't Take His Eyes Off K-Drama Star Chae Soo-bin In New Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi and South Korean actor Chae Soo-bin, are seen enjoying the monsoon in a new footwear ad.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and K-Drama Star Chae Soo-bins ad
Siddhant Chaturvedi and K-Drama Star Chae Soo-bin in new ad Photo: Instagram/crocsjp
info_icon

K-drama stars have no dearth of fans in India. Several K-pop stars and actors have visited the country and Indian audiences also want them to be featured in Hindi projects. Several Korean celebs have also expressed their desire to star in Hindi or Bollywood films. Well, the new Bollywood-K-drama crossover has won hearts of fans.

In a new footwear ad, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen sharing the screen with South Korean actor Chae Soo-bin, who became popular with her Netflix series When the Phone Rings alongside Yoo Yeon Seok. The Gully Boy star can be seen enjoying the monsoon with Chae Soo-bin. The video has gone viral on social media and it has sent the fans into frenzy.

The commercial shows Siddhant and Soo-bin stepping out for a rainy day date, sharing a same umbrella. They can be seen looking into each other's eyes as they enjoy the monsoon.

The video starts with Soo-bin walking in the rain holding a white umbrella. Siddhant drives his car fast with water splashing all over her white footwear. As the actress looks annoyed, Siddhant steps out to fix his car's tyre. She walks away and then stops as watches him getting drenched in rain. She comes closer to him with her umbrella, which hints the start of their romantic relationship.

The Trauma Code - null
The Trauma Code Review: A Must-Watch Medical K-Drama

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Fans have gone gaga to see this cute collaboration and some even want then to star in a movie together. While some commented on their chemistry, some users raved the cinematic feel like watching a mini K-drama with playful interactions. "Wow ! Love the concept . Make more pairs of Indian and Korean actors please," wrote one fan, while another said, "Wowww I hope ad converts to the drama, this will really be very romantic". "What in multiverse !!? Siddhant and soobin?!?!?!??," commented an user.

