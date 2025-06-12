Siddhant Chaturvedi Can't Take His Eyes Off K-Drama Star Chae Soo-bin In New Video

Fans have gone gaga to see this cute collaboration and some even want then to star in a movie together. While some commented on their chemistry, some users raved the cinematic feel like watching a mini K-drama with playful interactions. "Wow ! Love the concept . Make more pairs of Indian and Korean actors please," wrote one fan, while another said, "Wowww I hope ad converts to the drama, this will really be very romantic". "What in multiverse !!? Siddhant and soobin?!?!?!??," commented an user.