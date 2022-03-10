Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was recently body-shamed. The mother revealed what all people call her daughter. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari said, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' (Even now people say she is so skinny) but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don't care."

Shweta Tiwari also added that Palak Tiwari gets affected by the trolling and often talks about them with her. Talking about Palak Tiwari's questions, Shweta Tiwari said, "She says 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. I tell her, 'For your age, this is ok. As you grow older, your body will change’."

Just like her, Shweta Tiwari's daughter is also an actress and was last seen in singer Harrdy Sandhu's hit song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. She is also set for her Bollywood debut. Palak Tiwari will be making her Bollywood debut with fimmaker Vishal Mishra's film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’.

Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Zee5's web series ‘Show Stopper’, alongside Saurabh Raaj Jain. Before Show Stopper, she was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.