Shubhangi Atre, Geetanjali Mishra And Ashutosh Kulkarni Talk About Holi Traditions In Their Hometowns

About celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, Shubhangi, who essays Angoori in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "Madhya Pradesh is well-known for its lively Holi celebrations lasting for two consecutive days. Lighting bonfires organised by various temples mark the first day. On the second day, people celebrate the arrival of spring by throwing vibrant colours at each other and relishing traditional delicacies such as Gujiya and Laddoos."