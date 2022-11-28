Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Shubhaavi Choksey Reveals Upcoming Twist In 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' Storyline

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Shubhaavi Choksey
'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Shubhaavi Choksey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:45 pm

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Shubhaavi Choksey talks about the upcoming sequence and how her on-screen character Nandini is going to introduce some interesting twists in the story.

In the previous episode, both Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) are seen meeting with an accident due to which Ram loses his memory and no longer remembers that Priya is his wife. Now, to be always with Ram and take proper care of him, Priya applies for the post of his PA in his office assuming the name Lovely.

Now, however, Priya/Lovely will be seen resigning from her position and Nandini trying everything to keep Ram away from her.

Shubhaavi says: "Since the time Priya entered Ram's life, Nandini has always felt insecure. Now as a result of Ram's medical condition, Nandini has finally got the golden opportunity to control his life and keep Priya away."

Continuing with the narrative, Shubhaavi says: "Somewhere Nandini is also sure that Priya won't give up that easily so Nandini too doesn't want to let go of this opportunity by hook or by crook. She has ensured and blocked all the ways for Priya to reach out to Ram but isn't aware of Priya's plans."

She concludes by noting: "It will be interesting to see how Nandini reacts when she gets to know Ram helping Pihu with her skit competition."

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

