Shriya Saran Shows Her Classical Dance Moves At Digital Art Museum In Dubai

Actress Shriya Saran, who is currently in Dubai, was seen enjoying her time at the digital art museum.

March 4, 2024
Taking to Instagram stories, Shriya shared a gamut of videos from her outing at the Infinity des Lumieres, an immersive digital art museum. In the first clip, the actress is seen sitting on the floor and admiring the art, she then starts to dance and smiles at the camera.

The second video captures her doing Indian classical dance moves like the “chakkars” in the museum. In the third video, Shriya is seen trying her hands at ballet.

Infinity des Lumieres was founded with the aim of helping to present art and play an active role in the digital revolution taking place in the cultural sector, according to the official website.

On the work front, Shriya will be seen in the drama series ‘Showtime’ directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It will release on March 8. The series talks about Bollywood, production houses and how they function.

