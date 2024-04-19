Shobana And Mohanlal To Share Screen For The 56th Time In Tharun Moorthy's 'L360'

Taking to her Instagram, Shobana shared a video where she shared this announcement with her fans. The actor was dressed in a white saree with a red border, and she wore a black floral blouse. She shared that she would be sharing the screen with Mohanlal, and this would be their 56th film together. She said, “Good morning. It is a great day to announce that after a long time, I am going to do a Malayalam film. I am super excited. The director is Tharun Moorthy. Can you guess who is the hero? Yes, it is none other than Mohanlal. It is Lalji's 360th film. Would like to wish him all the best. This is our 56th film together. So, I am super excited. Just hope everyone loves the film.”