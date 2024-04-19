Shobana And Mohanlal To Share Screen For The 56th Time In Tharun Moorthy's 'L360'

Actors Shobana and Mohanlal have acted in multiple films together. The couple is one of the most loved on-screen couples in Malayalam cinema. The last time they starred in a film was a long time ago. After making their fans wait for long, the two actors are set to share the screen once again in a Tharun Moorthy directorial. Shobana took to her Instagram to confirm this news.
Taking to her Instagram, Shobana shared a video where she shared this announcement with her fans. The actor was dressed in a white saree with a red border, and she wore a black floral blouse. She shared that she would be sharing the screen with Mohanlal, and this would be their 56th film together. She said, “Good morning. It is a great day to announce that after a long time, I am going to do a Malayalam film. I am super excited. The director is Tharun Moorthy. Can you guess who is the hero? Yes, it is none other than Mohanlal. It is Lalji's 360th film. Would like to wish him all the best. This is our 56th film together. So, I am super excited. Just hope everyone loves the film.”
Advertisement
The post has fetched over 56K likes. Reacting to the video, fans spammed the comment section with messages where they wrote how excited they are to see the couple back on screen. One fan said, “After a long time, the legendary pair is rejoining.” A second fan commented, “Omg this is such big news. I've wanted this to happen since a freakin long time! I literally can't wait to see you two back on screen.” A third fan wrote, “What a legend to have completed 40 years, and then gifting us another film. BRO, WE'VE BEEN WANTING TO SEE YOU…THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU.”
Advertisement
The details about the plot of ‘L360’ have been kept under wraps. Tharun Moorthy has helmed films like 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka'. Shobana and Mohanlal have shared the screen in iconic films like ‘Thoovanathumbikal’ (1987), ‘Thiraasoolam’ (1986), and ‘Vellanakalude Nadu’ (1988) to name a few.