Moorthy left an indelible mark in the film industry with his 2021 debut film – ‘Operation Java.’ The movie starred Balu Varghese and Lukman in lead roles. The movie revolved around the inner workings of a cyber cell police station, and it also talked about the pressing issue of unemployment. Following this success, Tharun's next movie, ‘Saudi Vellakka’ earned recognition by being selected for the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022. Earlier this year, he also announced his upcoming film which is being scripted by Binu Pappu and is being backed by Ashiq Usman.