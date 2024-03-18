Popular filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, who has helmed movies like ‘Operation Java’ and ‘Saudi Vellakka’, is ready with his next project. For his next film, he will be joining hands with Mohanlal. The director took to his social media to announce the film which is tentatively titled, ‘L360.’
Taking to his Instagram, Tharun Moorthy shared a post. The post showed the name of the film written in yellow font over a blurry background. This film will mark Mohanlal’s 360th film in the industry. The movie has been tentatively titled ‘L360’ in honour of the actor. Sharing the announcement, he wrote, “Unveiling our next film. More updates on the way! #L360 #”L”oading #RejaputhraVisualMedia #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy #ComingSoon”
Take a look at the announcement here.
The post has fetched over 14K likes. Not much is revealed about the film yet. The film's genre and the actors on board have been kept under wraps. Reacting to this news, one fan said, “Final: Lalettan is back.” A second fan said, “Mohanlal × Tharun Moorthy L360 Loading.” A third fan commented, “Especially when Tharun Murthy becomes a Lalettan fanboy, the movie will be good.”
Moorthy left an indelible mark in the film industry with his 2021 debut film – ‘Operation Java.’ The movie starred Balu Varghese and Lukman in lead roles. The movie revolved around the inner workings of a cyber cell police station, and it also talked about the pressing issue of unemployment. Following this success, Tharun's next movie, ‘Saudi Vellakka’ earned recognition by being selected for the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022. Earlier this year, he also announced his upcoming film which is being scripted by Binu Pappu and is being backed by Ashiq Usman.
‘L360’ will be helmed by Tharun Moorthy. The film will be produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media.