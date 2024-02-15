Art & Entertainment

'Varshangalkku Shesham' Teaser Review: Pranav Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Set The Stakes High In This Comedy Film

Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the teaser of 'Varshangalkku Shesham' is here. The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Snigdha Nalini
February 15, 2024

'Varshangalkku Shesham' Teaser Photo: YouTube
With a cast of talented actors, director Vineeth Sreenivasan is ready with his next directorial venture. The teaser of his upcoming movie, ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, has released and it promises to be a joy ride. From the looks of it, this movie stands out as a stark contrast in comparison to his other projects and fans are excited.

The 1:51 minute long teaser of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ opens with Dhyan Sreenivasan’s character leaving Madras to try his hands in cinema. As the trailer progresses, he meets another character who is also pursuing cinema. They met in Chennai to try their hands in the entertainment industry that thrives in Tamil Nadu. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to the star cast that dots the film.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ here.

Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “That surprise Nivin Pauly appearance in the end was the cherry on the top. Can't wait for this sweet dessert of a movie.” A second fan wrote, “Excited to see the trio of Pranav, Kalyani and Vineeth. They are carrying Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, and Sreenivasan sir's legacy very well. Wishing them All The Best.” A third fan commented, “My goddd. That vintage lalettan. We didn’t ask for this, but you gave us this. Much needed. Cheers To vineeth sreenivasan.”

The trailer of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ feels like a deep dive into the bygone era. The movie is a sharp departure from what Vineeth Sreenivasan always does and that is what makes it exciting. The cast of the film looks promising. The trailer is packed with meta-references and for an avid fan, it will make for a memorable experience. The tongue-in-cheek lines and the well-placed jokes make the movie look like a promising watch.

Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ stars Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Y Gee Mahendra, Shaan Rahman, Neeta Pillai in pivotal roles.

