SHINee's Taemin, Key, Minho Fondly Remember Late Member Jonghyun On His Birth Anniversary

On what would have been his 34th birthday, Jonghyun, the late member of the popular K-Pop band SHINee, was warmly remembered by his band-mates Key, Minho, and Taemin on April 8.
Jonghyun showcased his multifaceted talent in the K-Pop industry, taking on the role of singer-songwriter, record producer, and radio host. Serving as the vocalist of SHINee for nine years, he made significant contributions to the group’s success, participating in the release of numerous albums in both Korean and Japanese.
Apart from SHINee, he had also embarked on a remarkable solo career, in which he was successful. His debut solo EP ‘BASE,’ soared to the top of the charts, followed by his studio album ‘She Is,’ which further cemented his position as a prominent solo artist. His talents made him become one of the best vocalists in South Korea.
Every year, since his demise in 2017, SHINee’s official social media accounts honour his memory with heart-warming posts. And this year was no different. On April 8, 2024, the band’s official account posted a photo of the singer on stage with a broad smile on his face, accompanied by hashtags SHINee and Jonghyun.
In addition to this, three of the four active members of the band also took to their personal social media handles to share happy memories with their late band member.
Minho shared a heartfelt glimpse into a previous birthday celebration for Jonghyun, where the SHINee members came together to commemorate the occasion. With deep affection, Minho conveyed sincere birthday wishes, saying, “Happy Birthday. I always remember.”
Similarly, the band’s youngest member, Taemin, also celebrated Jonghyun’s birthday on Bubble, sending fans a message, “It’s my brother’s birthday today. Let’s celebrate his birthday together.”
Key joined in celebrating Jonghyun’s birthday by posting an old photo on Instagram where all the members appear to be having a good time, and captioned it, “Happy b day love.”
In case you didn’t know, Jonghyun passed away on December 18, 2017 at the age of 27. His death was declared a probable suicide. His music continues to resonate deeply with fans all over the world.