Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Moves Court Seeking Discharge In Pornography Case

Businessman Raj Kundra has filed an application before a magistrate's court here seeking that he be discharged from a  case related to alleged creation and distribution of porn Dischfilms through apps.  

Raj Kundra seeks discharge from porn app case.
Raj Kundra seeks discharge from porn app case. Source: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 4:59 pm

Businessman Raj Kundra has filed an application before a magistrate's court here seeking that he be discharged from a  case related to alleged creation and distribution of porn Dischfilms through apps.

Kundra, married to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in the case in July 2021. He is now out on bail. 

His lawyer Prasant Patil filed the discharge application on July 20. It details became available on Wednesday.

Police found no evidence that Kundra made any monetary or other kind of gain from the alleged offence, and the prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit offense, the application said.

Related stories

Shilpa Shetty Sidesteps Question On Raj Kundra’s Controversy; Says, ‘We’ve Braved The Storm’

Raj Kundra Takes A Dig At Bollywood, Praises Rakhi Sawant For Her Support

Never been involved in production, distribution of pornography: Raj Kundra

The court has asked the prosecution to file its reply on September 8.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kundra and others after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations. The case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Kundra was  booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating),  292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) and sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood News Shilpa Shetty Businessman Court Case Porn Film Case Art And Entertainment FIR Raj Kundra Court Case Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here