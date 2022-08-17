Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah Tests Positive For Covid

Actress Shefali Shah announced on social media on Wednesday that she has tested positive for Covid.

Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah Instagram/@shefalishahofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 4:28 pm

Actress Shefali Shah announced on social media on Wednesday and that she has tested positive for Covid.

The actress, who was recently seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings', shared the news about her health on her Instagram stories.

She wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advise of my doctor. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too."


'Darlings' is a black comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt (in her debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Shefali will next be seen in the second season of acclaimed Netflix show 'Delhi Crime', where she will reprise the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

'Delhi Crime 2', like its predecessor, is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

'Delhi Crime 2' is set to drop on streaming platform Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shefali Shah Darlings Alia Bhatt Vijay Varma Roshan Mathew COVID-19 Isolation Jasmeet K Reen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats