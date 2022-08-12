Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Shefali Shah On Her Kiss Scene With Roshan Mathew In ‘Darlings’: That Took Me Completely By Surprise, Ye Kya Ho Gaya

Actress Shefali Shah opens up on the two moments in the film that completely took her by surprise during ‘Darlings’ shoot.

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s film ‘Darlings’, which released on Netflix on August 5, is getting all the praise from the audience and critics alike. The plot, which is full of twists and turns, has been well received, the Jasmeet K Reen directorial is now creating the right flutter on social media as well.

For those caught unaware, the film sees a mother-daughter duo called Badru (Alia) and Shamshu (Shefali Shah), who tackle the hardships in their lives while dealing with Badru’s abusive husband Hamza (Vijay Varma). However, the only saving grace amid all this is their friend and confidante Zulfi (Roshan Mathew). At one point in the film, the audience was taken by surprise when we saw Shamshu and Zulfi sharing a kiss. 

Talking about the scene, Shefali told Hindustan Times, “That took me completely by surprise when I read the script. There are two moments that completely took me by surprise. One was this and one was in the end when you visit Shamshu’s past. This was unexpected. I thought, ‘hain, ye kya ho gaya’ (wow, what just happened).”

The scene comes at a very unexpected turn in the film. “It’s such a sweet and delicate moment and it had to be handled that way. She does it because she wants to shut this man up because he will go and do some more nonsense now. But the way she does it took me by surprise. I think it’s a lovely moment,” said Shefali, adding that she is elated with the way it has been presented in the film. 

“It also has to do with how Jas (director Jasmeet K Reen) has captured it and Anil sir (DOP Anil Mehta) has shot it. There is no showsha to that moment. It just flows,” Shefali signed off. 

