Ahead Of Independence Day, Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Return From Their Italian Babymoon 

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year after dating for several years. Their romance started on the sets of 'Brahmastra', and now the two are all set to welcome their first child together.

To enjoy their pregnancy phase, Alia and Ranbir recently travelled to Italy ahead of the birth of their first child. However, after basking in the glory of the Italian sun, the couple returned to Mumbai on Sunday night, just in time for Independence Day 2022.

The video from their airport arrival was shared by a paparazzo account. While Ranbir waved at the paparazzi and walked behind Alia as they made their way to the car, the actress too smiled at the shutterbugs as she donned an all-black ensemble, a white jacket and matching sneakers. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked handsome in a blue shirt, matching pants, a cap and white sneakers.

Their fans showered immense love on the video. Check it out:

Recently, Alia posted a clip of Ranbir grooving to the song ‘Deva Deva’ from Brahmastra, which is their upcoming movie. She captioned the video as, "The light of my life,” and added several fire emojis. In the video, the actor sat on a wall with a backdrop of a mesmerising view.

The couple will be sharing screen space for the first time in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which will be the first part of a trilogy. Slated to release on September 9 this year, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

Coming to Alia, she has tasted success yet again with her maiden production, Netflix movie 'Darlings' where she shared the screen with Shefali Shah and her 'Gully Boy' co-actor Vijay Varma.