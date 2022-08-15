Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ahead Of Independence Day, Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Return From Their Italian Babymoon 

The two lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were spotted at the Mumbai airport and they returned to the city post their babymoon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Instagram/viralbhayani

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 5:56 pm

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year after dating for several years. Their romance started on the sets of 'Brahmastra', and now the two are all set to welcome their first child together. 

To enjoy their pregnancy phase, Alia and Ranbir recently travelled to Italy ahead of the birth of their first child. However, after basking in the glory of the Italian sun, the couple returned to Mumbai on Sunday night, just in time for Independence Day 2022. 

The video from their airport arrival was shared by a paparazzo account. While Ranbir waved at the paparazzi and walked behind Alia as they made their way to the car, the actress too smiled at the shutterbugs as she donned an all-black ensemble, a white jacket and matching sneakers. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked handsome in a blue shirt, matching pants, a cap and white sneakers. 

Their fans showered immense love on the video. Check it out:

Related stories

Alia Bhatt Shared Video Of Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To 'Brahmastra' Song

Shah Rukh Khan's Photo From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ Is Leaked, Fans Are Excited

Roshan Mathew Pens Heartfelt Note After ‘Darlings’ Success, Shares Pictures With Alia Bhatt And Shefali Shah

Recently, Alia posted a clip of Ranbir grooving to the song ‘Deva Deva’ from Brahmastra, which is their upcoming movie. She captioned the video as, "The light of my life,” and added several fire emojis. In the video, the actor sat on a wall with a backdrop of a mesmerising view.

The couple will be sharing screen space for the first time in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which will be the first part of a trilogy. Slated to release on September 9 this year, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. 

Coming to Alia, she has tasted success yet again with her maiden production, Netflix movie 'Darlings' where she shared the screen with Shefali Shah and her 'Gully Boy' co-actor Vijay Varma.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Number 8 Actor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Marriage Alia Bhatt Hollywood Debut Alia Bhatt Shefali Shah Alia Bhatt Darlings Boycott Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?