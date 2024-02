The Delhi-based robotics company, 'Vecros' has sealed a deal of Rs 20 lakhs with Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, BOAT, in the new episode of the entrepreneurial reality show 'Shark Tank India' season three.

'Vecros' has developed a technologically advanced solution to capturing complex data in industries like construction, oil and gas, and utilities, which traditionally required human operators to venture into dirty, dangerous, and hazardous areas.