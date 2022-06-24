Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Shankar: Vijay Sethupathi's Performance In 'Maamanithan' Deserves National Award

Tamil film 'Maamanithan' featuring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Seenu Ramasamy released in theatres on June 24.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 7:14 pm

Ace director Shankar Shanmugham has said Vijay Sethupathi deserves a National Award for his spectacular performance as a dad in director Seenu Ramasamy's just-released Tamil family drama 'Maamanithan'.



Taking to Twitter, Shanmugham wrote, "'Maamanithan' Got the satisfaction of watching a good film. Director Seenu Ramasamy (has) put his heart and soul and made this a realistic classic! Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant performance deserves a National Award. Music from Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja blended soulfully with the film."


He wasn't the only one floored by the realistic drama. Director Chimbu Devan too showered praises on the film.

He wrote in Tamil,"Congratulations director Seenu Ramasamy brother and Vijay Sethupathi brother and team... Already the film has got good reviews. My hearty wishes for the film to succeed big."

Actor Raj Kiran too was thoroughly impressed by the film and expressed his appreciation to director Ramasamy, who was grateful for the compliment.


Tweeting about actor Kiran's appreciation, Ramasamy said, "I cannot forget this day when actor Raj Kiran, whom I consider my guru, blessed me wholeheartedly after watching my film."

[With Inputs From IANS]

