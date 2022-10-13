Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shankar Mahadevan Was Shy To Perform On Stage As A Child

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has composed music for a number of films including 'Dillagi', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Taare Zameen Par', '2 States'. He is also seen judging a number of singing reality shows and currently he is among the panel of judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', bet told how as a kid, he was shy to perform in front of an audience.

Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:36 pm

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has composed music for a number of films including 'Dillagi', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Taare Zameen Par', '2 States'. He is also seen judging a number of singing reality shows and currently he is among the panel of judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', bet told how as a kid, he was shy to perform in front of an audience.

"When I was 3 or 4 years old, I used to feel very shy performing in front of an audience," he said.

After looking at the performance of 9-year-old 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Jetshen Lama on the song 'Udi Teri Aankhon Se' from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Guzaarish', he compared her voice with popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan: "However, seeing kids like Jetshen get past their shyness and perform with aplomb is a treat and inspires us every day. I will show your 'Udi' performance to Sunidhi Chauhan."

The young talents in the age group of 3 to 13 years are judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shankar Mahadevan Child Artist Singer Bollywood Reality Show Judges Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Zee TV India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face