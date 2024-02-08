Shankar Mahadevan Receives Grand Welcome As He Returns Home After Grammy Win-Watch Video

India recently shone at the Grammys 2024 as music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan won his first Grammy trophy, along with Ustad Zakir Hussain. Their band Shakti won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024. Shankar is now back to India where he received a warm welcome. A video of the music composer from the airport has gone viral on social media.
Shankar's happiness knew no bounds as he reached the airport. His close friends were present there to receive him. The music composer interacted with the media and also distributed sweets to the paps to celebrate his big with them. He also gave a shoutout to his band, as he pointed to the sweatshirt he was wearing where his band's name was printed.
While interacting with the media at the airport, Shankar Mahadevan said, “Well, what can I say? This is a very, very special moment for me and all of my band members. For me, it's a dream come true. After touring for 25 years, here we got the Grammys.” He also dedicated his award to his wife who couldn't attend the ceremony as she was unwell.
Post the win, Mahadevan penned a note of gratitude on his Instagram handle, and expressed his happiness. He also shared pictures of himself with the Grammy trophy, and wrote, “WE DID IT I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It’s truly “THIS MOMENT” .”
While accepting the coveted Grammy Award, he said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you. Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”