Shankar Mahadevan Receives Grand Welcome As He Returns Home After Grammy Win-Watch Video

Post the win, Mahadevan penned a note of gratitude on his Instagram handle, and expressed his happiness. He also shared pictures of himself with the Grammy trophy, and wrote, “WE DID IT I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It’s truly “THIS MOMENT” .”